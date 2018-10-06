Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru to host millets fair from January 18

Business and potential orders generated at the event was to the tune of Rs 107 crore, with MoUs worth 13,218 metric tonnes of organic and millet products being signed.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Residents of Bengaluru can expect to enjoy jowar-carrot idli, ragi dosa, kodo millet pulao, millet bisi bele bath and many more such dishes, as the city is all set to host the Organics and Millets 2019 -- International Trade Fair next year. The three-day event, from January 18-20, will be held at Bangalore Palace. 

Speaking about the fair, Maheshwar Rao, Principal Secretary, Department of Agriculture, said, “The previous edition of the event saw footfall of around 1 lakh visitors, including farmers, students, scientists and businessmen.

Business and potential orders generated at the event was to the tune of Rs 107 crore, with MoUs worth 13,218 metric tonnes of organic and millet products being signed.”Long-term commitments for the next three years were estimated at Rs 340 crore. Business of around Rs 4.5 crore was generated across various counters during the three-day fair last year. 

