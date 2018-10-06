BJP tries to exploit rift in Ramanagara Congress unit

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Keen to put up a strong fight in by-poll for Ramanagara Assembly constituency, opposition BJP is trying to exploit the trouble that has erupted following Congress' decision to give up the constituency for JD(S) as part of the coalition agreement.

JD(S) is likely to field Anita Kumaraswamy in the by-poll, which has been necessitated following the resignation of H D Kumaraswamy, who was elected from two seats — Ramanagara and Channapatna. The Election Commission is expected to announce the by-poll schedule for Ramanagara and Jamakhandi seats within the next few days. Jamakhandi seat has fallen vacant after the death of Congress MLA Siddu Nyamagauda.

While Congress will put up a candidate in Jamakhandi, JD(S) will contest in Ramanagara as the two parties have decided to fight the by-poll unitedly to defeat BJP. The decision has caused a rift in Ramanagara Congress unit. Many leaders, including former MLA CM Lingappa, are sulking.

Local rank and file of Congress see the coalition pact as a big blow for Congress’ long-term prospects in the constituency and want the party leadership to put up its candidate. While JD(S) is brimming with confidence to retain the seat, opposition BJP is trying to exploit the rift within Congress and put up a strong fight.

According to BJP sources, efforts are on to draw miffed local Congress leaders to the party. Shekhar Lingappa, son of C M Lingappa, is said to be among those who are likely to switch loyalties ahead of the by-poll.BJP district president M Rudresh is likely to be the party candidate for by-poll.