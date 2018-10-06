Coalition government of Karnataka reduced to a clown: BJP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The meeting between former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and PWD minister H D Revanna with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh turned ammo in the hands of the BJP on Friday. While the meeting was intended to seek Centre's aid for rehabilitation for natural calamity-hit districts of the state, the absence of even a single representative from the Congress became the highlight of the meeting with the BJP waging a social media war on the coalition government.

"Government of Karnataka meeting Home Minister Sri Rajnath Singh Ji. Now you know who runs this government. Coalition party is reduced to a clown," tweeted the BJP's official twitter handle with a picture of the Gowda-Son meeting Singh.