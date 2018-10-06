Coalition government reduced to a clown: BJP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The meeting between former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and PWD minister H D Revanna with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh turned ammo in the hands of the BJP on Friday. While the meeting was intended to seek Centre's aid for rehabilitation for natural calamity-hit districts of the state, the absence of even a single representative from the Congress became the highlight of the meeting with the BJP waging a social media war on the coalition government.

"Government of Karnataka meeting Home Minister Sri Rajnath Singh Ji. Now you know who runs this government. Coalition party is reduced to a clown," tweeted the BJP's official twitter handle with a picture of the Gowda-Son meeting Singh.

The tweet was retweeted and liked hundreds of times forcing the JD(S) to give a rebuttal. But instead of replying directly, the JD(S)' handle chose to retweet tweets of supporters that defended the meeting. The three tallest leaders of the JD(S) meeting the Home Minister with not a single minister of the Congress as part of the delegation provided the perfect opportunity for the BJP to reiterate its stand that the coalition government is being run from 'Padmanabhanagar'- a reference to Deve Gowda’s residence.

"It isn't important who was part of the delegation. What is important is that the state gets the centre's help. The State BJP unit that refuses to persuade the centre to provide relief for Karnataka has no right to comment," said Dinesh Gundu Rao, President, KPCC.

Kumaraswamy defended Deve Gowda’s participation in the meeting. "Having Deve Gowda accompany us as part of this delegation has helped us draw the centre's attention to our demands," he said."The BJP in its desperation to criticise the coalition government is bent upon making issues out of non-issues. There has not been a single decision taken by the Chief Minister that the Congress has not backed. He is after all the head of the government and can make a representation for the entire government," said Tanveer Ahmed, spokesperson, JD(S).