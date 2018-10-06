Home States Karnataka

Coalition government reduced to a clown: BJP

The tweet was retweeted and liked hundreds of times forcing the JD(S) to give a rebuttal.

Published: 06th October 2018 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

H D Kumaraswamy. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The meeting between former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and PWD minister H D Revanna with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh turned ammo in the hands of the BJP on Friday. While the meeting was intended to seek Centre's aid for rehabilitation for natural calamity-hit districts of the state, the absence of even a single representative from the Congress became the highlight of the meeting with the BJP waging a social media war on the coalition government. 

"Government of Karnataka meeting Home Minister Sri Rajnath Singh Ji. Now you know who runs this government. Coalition party is reduced to a clown," tweeted the BJP's official twitter handle with a picture of the Gowda-Son meeting Singh. 

The tweet was retweeted and liked hundreds of times forcing the JD(S) to give a rebuttal. But instead of replying directly, the JD(S)' handle chose to retweet tweets of supporters that defended the meeting. The three tallest leaders of the JD(S) meeting the Home Minister with not a single minister of the Congress as part of the delegation provided the perfect opportunity for the BJP to reiterate its stand that the coalition government is being run from 'Padmanabhanagar'- a reference to Deve Gowda’s residence. 

"It isn't important who was part of the delegation. What is important is that the state gets the centre's help. The State BJP unit that refuses to persuade the centre to provide relief for Karnataka has no right to comment," said Dinesh Gundu Rao, President, KPCC. 

Kumaraswamy defended Deve Gowda’s participation in the meeting. "Having Deve Gowda accompany us as part of this delegation has helped us draw the centre's attention to our demands," he said."The BJP in its desperation to criticise the coalition government is bent upon making issues out of non-issues. There has not been a single decision taken by the Chief Minister that the Congress has not backed. He is after all the head of the government and can make a representation for the entire government," said Tanveer Ahmed, spokesperson, JD(S).

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coalition government H D Deve Gowda H D Kumaraswamy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A portrait of Mahatma Gandhi
Why did Mahatma Gandhi never receive the Nobel Peace Prize?
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices