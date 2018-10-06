Cops’ search for murder accused goes in vain

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: The special squad of the district police has been combing the Male Ranganathaswamy hills near Madhugiri on the hunt to one of the accused in the murder of the former Tumakuru City Corporation Mayor for a couple of days.

Rowdy-sheeter Mallesh was part of the eight accused who had hacked Ravikumar to death in a broad daylight here on Sunday. He had also supplied the sharp weapons including the long knives to commit the heinous crime. As there were rumours of he surrendering before a court in Madhugiri on Thursday the police teams were kept on vigil.

But the accused packed up his clothes and took shelter in the hillocks as his cell phone traced there. But the two-day combing went in vain as he might have tricked the police, sources said.It may be noted that mastermind Sujay Bhargav and his aide Raghu who too was on the run as the police teams were after him to nab had finally surrendered at the Gouribidanuru rural police station a couple of days ago.