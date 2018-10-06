Home States Karnataka

Deputy Mayor dies after cardiac arrest, but many questions arise

Later, another doctor who is not associated with that hospital certified it as natural death due to cardiac arrest.

Less than 24 hours after taking a ride in a 6-car Metro train on Thursday, the sudden death of Deputy Mayor Ramila Umashankar (extreme left) has sent shock waves

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Janata Dal (Secular) councillor in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike council, Ramila Umashankar (44), who was elected the 53rd deputy mayor of Bengaluru just about a week ago, died on Friday.

But surprisingly, the hospital where she was taken to after she complained of breathlessness, claimed that she was ‘brought dead’ and said they were unable to establish the cause of death though she was there for a few hours.

The New Indian Express has learnt that Ramila, a first-time councillor from Kaveripura ward in Govindarajanagar assembly constituency, was taken to Chord Road Hospital around 12.50 am where the hospital authorities said she was ‘brought dead’.

The hospital, while following protocol by informing the jurisdictional Basaveshwara Nagar police about the deputy mayor’s death, was unable to certify the death as being caused due to cardiac arrest. It als said no post-mortem was conducted to establish the cause of death. The certification of the cause of death was, instead, issued by a different doctor known to the family. 

