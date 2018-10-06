H D Kumaraswamy’s U-turn on cabinet rejig fuels speculation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the number of aspirants swelling by the day for the seven vacant cabinet berths, the JD(S) and the Congress are contemplating delaying the expansion further.

While both parties are in the process of shortlisting names for cabinet berths, appointments to boards and corporations and posts of political secretaries, they are also mulling delaying the cabinet expansion further. Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy who had been giving out dates for the cabinet expansion refusing to answer a pointed question in New Delhi on Friday has only added fuel to the speculation that the cabinet rejig may take more time.

“Everybody wants it (cabinet expansion) but pros and cons need to be weighed. The nod has to come from the Congress,” Kumaraswamy said. The uncertainty in his statement was contradictory to his previous statement that the cabinet expansion would be done by October 12.

The Congress is expected to make an excuse of the upcoming bypoll to Ramanagara and Jamakhandi to push the cabinet expansion further. “Bypolls to the two assembly constituencies have nothing to do with cabinet expansions. Discussions are underway,” said Dinesh Gundu Rao, president, KPCC. Insiders from both parties, however, suggest that senior leadership is genuinely concerned about the dissent or anger that would spill into the party post the expansion.

“More delay is anticipated with respect to cabinet expansion. A clear picture will emerge over the weekend. While some leaders are keen on expansion, there are issues,” said a senior KPCC functionary.

The JD(S) too is non-committal, at least behind closed doors, about expansion.

“Every MLA is seeking out an opportunity to become a minister in the coalition government, even those who aren’t qualified. Considering some and leaving out others may not spell very well for the party that is looking to have some considerable bargaining chip in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls,” said a leader of

the JD(S).