Karnataka discusses pending claims of Rs 1128 crore with Centre

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy Saturday met Union Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan to discuss the pending claims of Rs 1,127.77 crore towards the expenditure incurred for the procurement of cereals and coarse grains.

The dues are for a period from 2006-07 to 2015-16, an official statement said.

"Paddy, White Jowar, Ragi and Maize are procured in the state. The expenditure on government procurement is reimbursed by the food department," it said.

Therefore, the department has been instructed to hold the video conference with the state officials every Friday to ensure timely settlement of pending claims, which will save time and help the state government for getting the dues as early as possible, it said.

Officials of the food department assured that the state government will be reimbursed approximately Rs 450 crore of expenditure within a week of receiving the revised demand letter for the claims related to the year 2015-16, it added.

They also assured that remaining pending claims will also be resolved on a war footing.