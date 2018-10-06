Home States Karnataka

Now, lecturers do not need government nod for foreign trips

Image used for representational purpose only.

Airplane.(Image used for representational purpose only)

BENGALURU: From now on, lecturers of government degree colleges in the state do not have to wait for months for permission to come from the government to go on foreign trips, whether official or personal.
The state government has relaxed the criteria and delegated the job of giving such permissions to the level of the commissioner of state Department of Collegiate Education. 

According to some lecturers, it has even happened that some of them had to cancel their trips as the approvals came late.Karnataka Government College Teachers Association president T M Manjunatha said, "Earlier, we had to wait for months as the process used to get delayed at the government level. Now we are happy that everything will be done at the commissioner's level which will hardly take a week to 10 days."

Recently, a senior professor of RC College for Commerce in Bengaluru was forced to cancel his trip and incurred a loss of  Rs 80,000 as the permission from the government came late. "It was not a personal trip. It was an official trip to attend an international conference in Canada. I had submitted the application with all necessary details and documents with even the copy of the to and fro ticket enclosed with it.

But, by the time I received permission from the government, it was too late and I had lost `80,000," the professor said."There are many such instances wherein lecturers lost money and also opportunity. Many of us had to sacrifice even the family trips planned during vacation as we had to get approval from the government," said Manjunatha.

INFO SOUGHT
Must provide the address where they are going to stay during the vacation or trip
An undertaking stating that they will be back to work on the given date
Contact details of friends and relatives in the country where they are going
Temporary address during trips
 Expenses of the trip
Copy of the ticket and passport

