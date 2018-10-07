18 kg gold tumbles out of lockers at official’s houses  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Almost every locker in every wardrobe they opened, the Anti-Corruption Bureau personnel found gold, in all a little over 18 kg of it. That’s not all. There was Rs 92 lakh in cash, both at home and in banks. The police personnel also found that N G Gowdaiah, Engineer Officer-5 with Bangalore Development Authority who was raided on Friday, owns 14 flats and eight sites.

When the ACB officials found a set of keys during Friday’s raids on Gowdaiah’s residence in Basaveshwara Nagar, they were surprised to find that none of the keys were to any locks or cupboards in the house. It was only later that they realised that the keys may be from his father-in-law’s residence in Jayanagar, and eventually discovered around 17 kg of gold there.

According to ACB sources, Gowdaiah’s mother-in-law had kept complaining about how her daughter had not been given even a single gold chain despite Gowdaiah holding a plum post in BDA. However, when the keys opened locks at the Jayanagar residence, the police discovered gold in almost every locker in the wardrobes.

The gold was hidden in different locations around the Jayanagar residence, which the officials kept on discovering till late on Friday night. While a press release issued by ACB on Friday had mentioned about the recovery of 4.5 kg of gold, sources said they had discovered around 13 kg, mostly in the form of biscuits, by 9 pm.

By Saturday morning, officials had seized 18.2 kg of gold from Gowdaiah’s residences across the city. The gold was in the form of biscuits and coins of different weights.