Home States Karnataka

Constituencies gear up for bypoll battle

One more level training will be organised for the personnel being involved in the by-elections at all levels to ensure free and fair poll, he said. 

Published: 07th October 2018 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced the by-elections date to fill the casual vacancies in the Lok Sabha from Parliamentary Constituencies and Legislative Assemblies of Karnataka. Briefing the media about the steps taken to ensure free and fair elections in Karnataka, Sanjiv Kumar, Chief Electoral Officer-Karnataka, said that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into effect immediately and instructions have been issued to all the Deputy Commissioners to put in place the FST/SST/Mobile Squads, help desks and all enforcement activities.

One more level training will be organised for the personnel being involved in the by-elections at all levels to ensure free and fair poll, he said. The by-elections will be held for two assembly constituencies. The first is Ramanagara, which fell vacant after HD Kumaraswamy from JD(S) resigned to retain another assembly seat from Channapatna. The second vacant constituency is Jamkhandi, which fell vacant after the demise of Congress MLA Siddu Nyamagouda.

The by-elections will also be held to three parliamentary constituencies, as the members of these constituencies had resigned to contest the recently held assembly elections. The three constituencies are Ballari, Shivamogga and Mandya. These constituencies fell vacant after the resignation of Sriramulu, B S Yeddyurappa, both from BJP and C S Puttaraju of JD(S), to contest the assembly elections.

Ministers can’t call poll staff for meets
Sanjiv Kumar said that no election related officer can be called for meeting by any minister, except on issues like calamity/flood/drinking water etc. Not only this, the ministers/politicians cannot combine their official visit with their election related visits, he said. 

‘Enroll before October 9’
The voters of these constituencies are asked to check their names and to ensure that their names are at only one place. If their names are missing or if certain corrections are to be incorporated, they are asked to approach electoral officers concerned. Voters are also told to give     their applications before October 9.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Election Commission of India Sanjiv Kumar Model Code of Conduct

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices