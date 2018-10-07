Home States Karnataka

Karnataka High Court dismisses petition by Captain G R Gopinath

Captain Gopinath, founder of Air Deccan, filing his nomination papers as an Independent, in Bangalore.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has dismissed the writ petitions filed by Capt G R Gopinath and Deccan Emerging Business Ventures Ltd challenging the order of the Debt Recovery Appellate Tribunal (DRAT), Chennai, which asked them to pre-deposit Rs 50 crore to entertain their appeal against the order of the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT).  The DRT had asked them to pay `155.08 crore along with interest from December 1, 2012, at a rate of 17.50 per cent per annum. 

This was challenged before the DRAT which asked them to pre-deposit Rs 50 crore to entertain the appeal against the DRT’s order.  Therefore, Capt Gopinath and Deccan Emerging Business Ventures Ltd moved the High Court seeking to quash the order of Debt Recovery Appellate Tribunal and seeking waiver of the pre-deposit. 

After hearing the petitions, a division bench of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice Krishna S Dixit dismissed the petitions filed by them and upheld the order of Debt Recovery Appellate Tribunal. 

