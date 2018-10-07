Mysuru turns eyesore as garbage piles up

Express News Service

MYSURU: Mysuru, which was adjourned the ‘cleanest city’ twice in a row in the past, is in the news for the wrong reasons.With civic workers launching an indefinite strike on October 3, more than 2,000 tonnes of garbage has piled up on the city’s footpaths, roads and junctions posing a threat to public health. More than 2,300 pourakarmikas started their strike even as the Mysuru City Corporation began the beautification process of prominent junctions, medians and walls of public structures ahead of this year’ Dasara festivities.

The pourakarmikas are demanding regularisation of services, abolition of contract system, among other demands approved by the previous government. When the civic workers approached the Urban Development Department, they were told that they had no directives from the government. Also, the talks between them and the government has ended in a deadlock.

Garbage piled up in and around prominent heritage structures like Devaraja Market, Mysuru palace, and other commercial and residential areas have become an eyesore. The recent rains have just added to the woes.“I am working as a contractual pourakarmika for the last 12 years with a hope that our jobs will be regularised . What will I save if I die of some disease working in UGDs?” asked Murugesha. He said that like him many families are left in the lurch as they are denied of benefits.

Sushil, a shopkeeper, said it was difficult for them to sit inside shops as the footpaths are dirty with garbage scattered all around.The government should intervene and see that the pourakarmikas call off their stir as Dasara is just three days away, he said.BJP MLA Nagendra extended support to pourakarmikas by cleaning a street. “The minister concerned should visit Mysuru to resolve the issue within two days. If there is a delay, the BJP will also join the stir,” he said.