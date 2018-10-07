No off this second Saturday, government may declare holiday on October 20

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Government employees may have to forego their holiday this second Saturday. This is because the state government plans to give it instead on the third Saturday. The employees will anyway have their long weekend.“Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has suggested to cancel the off on second Saturday (October13) and instead give it on October 20.

With holidays for Ayudha Pooja and Vijayadashami falling on October 18 and 19 respectively and Sunday on October 21, many employees tend to take off on Saturday so that they get four days at a stretch. Instead October 20 will be a declared holiday and we will work on the second Saturday so that we can save one day. Otherwise, too many holidays will cause inconvenience to the public. This was the Chief Minister ’s intention. We are hoping he will issue the order in a day or two,’’ a DPAR official told The New Sunday Express.

This month, out of 31 days, 10 days are holidays for government employees — 4 Sundays, Gandhi Jayanti, Mahalaya Amavasya (October 8), second Saturday, Ayudha Pooja-Vijayadashami (October 18, 19) and Valmiki Jayanti (October 24).

Srikanth, secretary, Karnataka State Government Employees Association, said if they are changing the off from second Saturday to third Saturday only for this month, they are ready to co-operate. “If this is for administrative purpose, it will help the public. We will work on second Saturday and take off on the 20th,’’ he said.

The concept of a holiday on second Saturdays was started in 1986 when Ramakrishna Hegde was the Chief Minister. If the move of not giving holiday on a second Saturday is implemented, Kumaraswamy will be the first CM to break the tradition, albeit as a one-time move, after more than three decades.

Recently, Social Welfare Minister Priyank Kharge had written to Kumaraswamy urging him to implement a five-day working week for the state government employees. This was recommended by the sixth Pay Commission. “We welcome this. There are holidays, especially the “Jayanthis” (birth anniversaries of important persons), which we do not need.

Let the government cancel them and give us Saturday and Sunday off. We are okay with working additional one hour every day, if we get off on all Saturdays. But unfortunately, political leaders who largely depend on caste do not want to cancel the holiday on the ‘Jayanthis’ of their religious heads,’’ a member of the state government employees’ association said.