Now, it will be a long wait for cabinet berth aspirants

BENGALURU: With the Election Commission announcing the dates for byelections to three Lok Sabha and two Assembly segments in the state, plans for cabinet expansion have fizzled out yet again.

The Congress had assured the aspirants of completing the process by October 10.

“We wanted to take it up after ‘pitrupaksha’, but now that the bypoll dates are announced we will discuss as to when it can to be done,” Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Saturday. Pitrupaksha is a 16-day period in the Hindu calendar when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors, and it ended on October 8.

Sources said the ministry expansion is likely to be put an hold till the end of this year as the Congress high command will be busy with Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and other states. In Karnataka, bypoll process will be complected by November 6 when the results will be announced.

The Congress, which hopes to placate some of its senior leaders who are miffed with the leadership, is also wary of dissident activities by those who fail to make it to the ministry.

Many senior leaders, including M B Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, H K Patil and Roshan Baig are keen on being inducted into the cabinet, while many others including B Nagendra, M T B Nagaraj and others are lobbying hard to be considered for the cabinet. Six berths are vacant from the Congress’ quota of 22, while JD(S) has one berth vacant from its share of 11 ministers.

Surprised by LS bypoll announcement

Senior leaders from the Congress and BJP were surprised with the Election Commission’s announcement and even questioned the need to hold bypolls now as Lok Sabha elections will be announced early next year. “Since Lok Sabha elections will be declared in March next year, we thought bypolls will not be held,” Siddaramaiah said after the EC announced the dates.

Dinesh Gundu Rao questioned the need to hold the bypolls just a few months before the LS polls.

Even some BJP leaders too expressed similar views. “ There was no need for the bypolls now as newly elected members will hardly have a tenure of six months and they will get to attend around two parliament sessions,” said a BJP leader. However, now that the elections are announced it is expected to witness a tough contest between BJP and the Congress-JD(S) combine.