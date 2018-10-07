Home States Karnataka

Now, it will be a long wait for cabinet berth aspirants

Dinesh Gundu Rao questioned the need to hold the bypolls just a few months before the LS polls.

Published: 07th October 2018 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief Dinesh Gundu Rao

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  With the Election Commission announcing the dates for byelections to three Lok Sabha and two Assembly segments in the state, plans for cabinet expansion have fizzled out yet again.  
The Congress had assured the aspirants of completing the process by October 10. 

“We wanted to take it up after ‘pitrupaksha’, but now that the bypoll dates are announced we will discuss as to when it can to be done,” Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Saturday.  Pitrupaksha is a 16-day period in the Hindu calendar when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors, and it ended on October 8.  

Sources said the ministry expansion is likely to be put an hold till the end of this year as the Congress high command will be busy with Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and other states. In Karnataka, bypoll process will be complected by November 6 when the results will be announced. 
The Congress, which hopes to placate some of its senior leaders who are miffed with the leadership, is also wary of dissident activities by those who fail to make it to the ministry. 

Many senior leaders, including M B Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, H K Patil and Roshan Baig are keen on being inducted into the cabinet, while many others including B Nagendra, M T B Nagaraj and others are lobbying hard to be considered for the cabinet.  Six berths are vacant from the Congress’ quota of 22, while JD(S) has one berth vacant from its share of 11 ministers. 

Surprised by LS bypoll announcement
Senior leaders from the Congress and BJP were surprised with the Election Commission’s announcement and even questioned the need to hold bypolls now as Lok Sabha elections will be announced early next year.  “Since Lok Sabha elections will be declared in March next year, we thought bypolls will not be held,” Siddaramaiah said after the EC announced the dates. 

Dinesh Gundu Rao questioned the need to hold the bypolls just a few months before the LS polls.
Even some BJP leaders too expressed similar views. “ There was no need for the bypolls now as newly elected members will hardly have a tenure of six months and they will get to attend around two parliament sessions,” said a BJP leader. However, now that the elections are announced it is expected to witness a tough contest between BJP and the Congress-JD(S) combine.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cabinet berth aspirants Lok Sabha byelections Karnataka Pradesh Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices