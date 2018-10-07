Protest against plant: Cases against 116 ryots dropped

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: The farmers, who were charged under various cases, including in the heinous crime of allegedly attempting to murder a circle police inspector (CPI) during a protest rally against the solid waste management plant at Kattigenahalli near here heaved a sigh of relief as the cases against as many as 116 of them will be withdrawn.

They thanked Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, also the Home Minister, who ensured they are free from attending courts as the cabinet took a decision in this regard a couple of days ago.“Now, we will start a peaceful agitation under the leadership of the DyCM to close down the plant which has been affecting residents in 10 villages,” said Kora GP president Nazeer Ahmed who too was among the accused. He claimed the DyCM has been in favour of shifting the plant and he will do it.

Background

Farmers and residents were staging protests at Kattigenahalli demanding that the plant be shifted elsewhere.On December 20, 2015, the mob turned violent and pelted stones at the police and set some vehicles, on fire. Some miscreants also hit CPI Abdul Khader with bricks. Khader was shifted to NIMHANS and recuperated after a couple of months. The police took many people into custody.