Stick used to beat buffaloes in Kambala gets soft end

The organisers of Kambala, a traditional sport of coastal Karnataka, have come up with some modifications in the wooden stick used to control the buffaloes.

Published: 07th October 2018 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The organisers of Kambala, a traditional sport of coastal Karnataka, have come up with some modifications in the wooden stick used to control the buffaloes. The end of the stick has been softened using sponge material which according to them will not harm the buffaloes when they are beaten.
This comes in the wake of a petition filed by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PeTA), a non-profit organisation, in the Supreme Court against the re-introduction of Kambala through an ordinance by the state government. 

Seetharam Shetty, former convenor, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi Kambala Samithi, showed the modified stick to Union Minister for Statistics and Programme Implementation D V Sadananda Gowda on Saturday, even as he requested the Centre to do the needful to save the traditional sport.

