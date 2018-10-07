Home States Karnataka

This grieving couple  see God in their late son

Eranna offering a puja to his son’s statue

By Shreyas H S
Express News Service

DEVASUGUR (RAICHUR DISTRICT) : It is said that there is nothing greater than parents’ love towards their children and a couple in Devasugur are a living testimony to this.Eranna and Eramma, who lost their son Vijayakumar to jaundice in 1999, have been worshipping him since 2000 by erecting a statue of him. The statue, that measures 5 ft 3 inches, was created by Eranna himself, who is a sculptor.

Vijayakumar was 19 when he died. According to Eranna, his son was a gifted painter and started wielding the painting brush from an early age of six. The house is adorned with paintings created by Vijayakumar.

“I do not go out without offering a puja to my son. I first take a bath and then offer a puja to him and seek his blessings. This gives me a great sense of satisfaction. My wife and I feel that he is still around us ... still alive,” Eranna told TNIE.

“He was blessed. The way he moved the painting brush was amazing. He used to charm people with his skill. His paintings were exhibited in expos in Raichur,” Eranna recalled, adding his son was a “magical painter.”

The statue is decorated with flowers and coconuts are offered to him. Also, mangalarati is done. “My son often comes in our dreams. We feel he is living with his. When we face any problems, we pray to him .... he solves all our problems,” Eramma said.

