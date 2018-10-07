Home States Karnataka

Underground lava-like liquid creates panic among villagers  

The sight was noticed near an 11 KVA electricity pole.

Published: 07th October 2018

By Express News Service

CHALLAKERE : A lava-like liquid gushed out of the ground near an electric pole in Manamayyanahatti village of the taluk, which, according to locals, looked exactly like a volcanic eruption.The occurrence sighted in a field belonging to farmer Narayana Naik has instilled fear among villagers, and the incident was brought to the notice of the police and personnel of the Geology department.

The sight was noticed near an 11 KVA electricity pole. Though the incident was reported on October 2, video clips of it are going viral now. The liquid looks exactly like lava pouring out of the earth’s crust. 
Bescom officials explained it as the melting and spilling out of earthing pipe used in the erection, “so people have nothing to fear”.

