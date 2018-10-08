Jyothy Institute of Tech holds ‘Run for Coorg’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Jyothy Institute of Technology organised ‘Run for Coorg’, a 5K run, near its college campus at Thataguni in Bengaluru on Saturday. More than 2,000 people, including music director Gurukiran and actor Aniruddha Jatkar, participated.

People from various parts of the state, including Mysuru, Davangere, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada, participated. They have decided to rebuild a village in Kodagu that was devastated by the recent floods. The event was flagged off by Gurukiran and Aniruddha Jatkar.

The Institute along with Rotaract organised the event with an aim to reconstruct Kodagu and rehabilitate the affected people. They have planned to reconstruct a village in Kodagu and help people who lost their houses and other properties, said Rajesh K of the Institute.