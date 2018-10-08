Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Mini Vidhana Soudha project in Madikeri stalled

The tender for construction of Mini Vidhana Soudha was called in 2016. But the project was kept on hold following allotment of unsuitable boggy land.

Mini Vidhana Soudha site in Madikeri

By Prajna G R
Express News Service

Nevertheless, the government was firm on building the Vidhana Soudha on converted agriculture land and the contract was unwillingly taken by KBR Infratech Ltd, Bengaluru that began work in February 2018.

However, all that stands as evidence of construction work on the site are half-raised pillars which are now half sunk in rainwater.

While the construction work was to be completed by January 2019, there is no evidence of work being carried out on the site. Abandoned makeshift shelters, untouched and piled-up cement bags, ghostly pillars shaking in the wind 20 ft below — this is the present status of Mini Vidhana Soudha which has failed to witness any development for nearly a year.

“The earth was dug 20 ft deep. However, we are yet to receive payment in this regard which adds up to over Rs 14 lakh,” said Jagadish Rai, owner of an earthmover company in Madikeri. He confirmed that another firm that had supplied iron rods and cement bags for the project too has not received payment.

Now, following non-payment of funds from the Karnataka Housing Board, the work has stopped midway.

