Home States Karnataka

Road mishap claims life of tamed elephant in Karnataka

The 45-year-old elephant was hit by a private bus at around 2 am on Monday. The elephant was to supposed to leave for Mysuru in two days for Dasara celebrations. 

Published: 08th October 2018 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Madikeri: A tamed elephant, which was soon to be part of Mysuru Dasara celebrations, was killed in a road accident in the wee hours of Monday. The 45-year-old elephant, named Ranga aka Rowdy Ranga was hit by a private bus at around 2 am. It suffered a broken hip in the accident and was offered first aid nursing by a veterinary doctor. 

However, it died later in the morning. The Ponnampet police have registered a case and have arrested the
driver of ‘Kalpaka’ private bus.


Ranga was brought to Mathigodu Elephant Camp in Nagarhole Forest Belt around three years back from Bengaluru. The elephant was to supposed to leave for Mysuru in two days for Dasara celebrations. 

