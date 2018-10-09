Home States Karnataka

35-year-old farmer rapes, murders friend’s minor daughter in Karnataka

He had also led a protest the next day with the villagers in front of the Nidgundi police station demanding justice for the girl.

Published: 09th October 2018 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayapura police

Vijayapura police along with the rape accused on 8 October 2018. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Vijayapura police on Monday arrested a 35-year-old farmer on the charge of raping and murdering his friend’s 12-year-old daughter as an act of revenge. The accused Shivananda Lamani is a resident of Chimalagi village of Nidgundi.

What is even more shocking is that Lamani was with the police when they found the decomposed body of the girl on September 30 on the outskirts of the village and had also requested the police to trace the culprit. He had also led a protest the next day with the villagers in front of the Nidgundi police station demanding justice for the girl.

The victim’s parents alleged that their daughter was raped and murdered and registered a police complaint.
As the body was in a decomposed state, police failed to find injuries. In the autopsy report, it was confirmed that the girl was raped and then murdered. As there were no CCTV camera footage or any other clue at the spot where the body was found, police had a tough task to find the offender.

Meanwhile, police probe revealed that the girl’s father had a quarrel with one of his friends over a property issue. It was then that police took Lamani into custody and a day, Lamani confessed to the crime, said police.

The case
On September 29, while the 12-year-old was returning from Nidgundi, Lamani told her that he would drop her home on his bike. But, instead of taking her to the village, he took her to an isolated spot and raped and murdered her. He then threw the body in an area full of thorny plants, he confessed to the police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
rape violence against women Nidgundi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
William Nordhaus and Paul Romer won the 2018 Nobel Economics Prize
US duo William Nordhaus and Paul Romer win Nobel Economics Prize
Residents look at a home damaged by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake the night before, in Gros Morne, Haiti. (Photo | AP)
Haiti earthquake kills at least 14, aftershock jolts nervous residents﻿
Gallery
Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa inspecting the guard of honour during the 86th anniversary celebration of Air Force Day parade at the Hindon Air Force Base near Ghaziabad. (Photo |Parveen Negi/EPS)
In Pictures: 86th Air Force Day celebrations 
Former England captain John Terry announced his retirement from football on Sunday with the 37-year-old central defender now set to pursue a career in management. (Photo | AP)
Chelsea legend John Terry hangs his boots