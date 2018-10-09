35-year-old farmer rapes, murders friend’s minor daughter in Karnataka

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Vijayapura police on Monday arrested a 35-year-old farmer on the charge of raping and murdering his friend’s 12-year-old daughter as an act of revenge. The accused Shivananda Lamani is a resident of Chimalagi village of Nidgundi.

What is even more shocking is that Lamani was with the police when they found the decomposed body of the girl on September 30 on the outskirts of the village and had also requested the police to trace the culprit. He had also led a protest the next day with the villagers in front of the Nidgundi police station demanding justice for the girl.

The victim’s parents alleged that their daughter was raped and murdered and registered a police complaint.

As the body was in a decomposed state, police failed to find injuries. In the autopsy report, it was confirmed that the girl was raped and then murdered. As there were no CCTV camera footage or any other clue at the spot where the body was found, police had a tough task to find the offender.

Meanwhile, police probe revealed that the girl’s father had a quarrel with one of his friends over a property issue. It was then that police took Lamani into custody and a day, Lamani confessed to the crime, said police.

The case

On September 29, while the 12-year-old was returning from Nidgundi, Lamani told her that he would drop her home on his bike. But, instead of taking her to the village, he took her to an isolated spot and raped and murdered her. He then threw the body in an area full of thorny plants, he confessed to the police.