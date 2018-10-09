After hoarding vanishes, complainant withdraws FIR against Karnataka minister D K Shivakumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The recent crackdown by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) against advertisement hoardings had also caught in its net Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar, whose name featured in an FIR filed by a BBMP official for a hoarding which was put up in a plot that belongs to the minister.

However, the FIR, filed on September 24, was given a quiet burial after the hoarding in question was taken down. As per the complaint, the site which hosted the hoarding, belonged to the minister. According to the FIR, filed by Mutturaj, an Assistant Revenue Officer of BBMP Rajarajeshwari Nagar sub division, on September 24, an illegal advertisement hoarding was found at site no. 219/20A/23 in Pantharapalya, which purportedly belonged to minister D K Shivakumar.

The complainant had issued several notices to the owner to remove the hoarding. As there was no compliance, he filed a formal complaint with the Byatarayanapura police on September 24.

Based on his complaint, the police had registered an FIR under the provisions of the Karnataka Open Place Disfigurement Act, Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act and section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC. They had also named D K Shivakumar and others as accused in the FIR. "Soon after that, the hoarding was reportedly removed," the police said.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, the complainant Mutturaj said, “We had served several notices to the land owner and filed a complaint as the hoarding was not removed. As soon as the FIR was registered, it was removed. So, I withdrew the complaint, like we do, in any other case”.