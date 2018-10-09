Home States Karnataka

After hoarding vanishes, complainant withdraws FIR against Karnataka minister D K Shivakumar

Minister D K Shivakumar's name featured in an FIR filed by a BBMP official for a hoarding which was put up in a plot that belongs to the minister.

Published: 09th October 2018 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar. (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The recent crackdown by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) against advertisement hoardings had also caught in its net Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar, whose name featured in an FIR filed by a BBMP official for a hoarding which was put up in a plot that belongs to the minister.

However, the FIR, filed on September 24, was given a quiet burial after the hoarding in question was taken down. As per the complaint, the site which hosted the hoarding, belonged to the minister. According to the FIR, filed by Mutturaj, an Assistant Revenue Officer of BBMP Rajarajeshwari Nagar sub division, on September 24, an illegal advertisement hoarding was found at site no. 219/20A/23 in Pantharapalya, which purportedly belonged to minister D K Shivakumar.

The complainant had issued several notices to the owner to remove the hoarding. As there was no compliance, he filed a formal complaint with the Byatarayanapura police on September 24.

Based on his complaint, the police had registered an FIR under the provisions of the Karnataka Open Place Disfigurement Act, Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act and section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC. They had also named D K Shivakumar and others as accused in the FIR. "Soon after that, the hoarding was reportedly removed," the police said.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, the complainant Mutturaj said, “We had served several notices to the land owner and filed a complaint as the hoarding was not removed. As soon as the FIR was registered, it was removed. So, I withdrew the complaint, like we do, in any other case”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BBMP D K Shivakumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
William Nordhaus and Paul Romer won the 2018 Nobel Economics Prize
US duo William Nordhaus and Paul Romer win Nobel Economics Prize
Residents look at a home damaged by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake the night before, in Gros Morne, Haiti. (Photo | AP)
Haiti earthquake kills at least 14, aftershock jolts nervous residents﻿
Gallery
Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa inspecting the guard of honour during the 86th anniversary celebration of Air Force Day parade at the Hindon Air Force Base near Ghaziabad. (Photo |Parveen Negi/EPS)
In Pictures: 86th Air Force Day celebrations 
Former England captain John Terry announced his retirement from football on Sunday with the 37-year-old central defender now set to pursue a career in management. (Photo | AP)
Chelsea legend John Terry hangs his boots