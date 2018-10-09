Home States Karnataka

Bypolls, lack of communication stall transfers of Karnataka government school teachers

As per the announcement made by the department of primary and secondary education, the entire transfer counselling process was supposed to be completed by November 23.

BENGALURU: Looks like teachers’ transfers at primary and higher education level will not happen at all this year. The state government school teachers’ transfers, which was stalled for a few days due to allegations of irregularities, and which was to begin from October 15, has got stuck with the code of conduct, as the dates for bypolls have been announced. Now, the teachers have decided to stage a protest on Wednesday over the delay.

The last teachers’ transfers at the school level were done during 2016. Out of the total 2.02 lakh primary and high school teachers and education department officials, as many as 60,000 of them have applied for mutual transfers and transfers on request. The department has received around 2,000 objections on the basis for which excess teachers have been identified.

Meanwhile, the government degree college lecturers’ compulsory transfer which was notified a few weeks ago has also got stuck at the government level as there is no communication after receiving objections for the same from lecturers.

According to officials from the department of collegiate education, they have not received any reply from the government to go ahead with the process.

