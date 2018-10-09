CM Kumaraswamy to hold talks with striking pourakarmikas ahead of Mysuru Dasara

By Express News Service

MYSURU: There seems to be no end in sight to Mysuru’s garbage woes ahead of the Nada Habba Dasara, which is all set to begin on Wednesday, with the indefinite strike by contractual pourakarmikas entering the sixth day on Monday.

There was, however, some relief, after the State Pourakarmika Sangha allowed permanent staff working as pourakarmikas to clean the city. Sangha president Narayana, however, said that those working on contractual basis will continue with their indefinite stir.

The civic workers, who began their strike on October 3, are demanding regularisation of services, the abolition of the contract system, among other demands.

He said all eyes are on a meeting to be presided over by Chief Minister Kumaraswamy in Bengaluru on Tuesday. “We will swing into action and clean the city for the festivities if our four demands are met. If not, we will boycott the works and extend the stir to the rest of the state,” he warned. He added that all their demands were cleared by the previous government.

Meanwhile, Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Jagadeesha said the civic body has hired 300 additional men to clean the city. MCC has also hired two machines attached with a mechanical sweeper from a private vendor to clean the city.

Dasara festivities to be inaugurated on Oct 10

Mysuru: The world famous Mysore Dasara festivities will be inaugurated atop the Chamundi hill by writer Sudha Murty in Tula lagna between 7.05 am to 7.35 am. The inauguration will be attended by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and others. While the Jamboo savari procession on October 19 will take place between 2.30 pm to 3.16 pm in Kumba lagna with Kumaraswamy offering puja to Nandhi dwaja. He will offer floral tribute to presiding deity Chamundeshwari placed in Golden Howdah between 3.40 pm to 4.10 pm.