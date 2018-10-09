H1N1 has claimed 481 lives since 2009: Karnataka health department

By PTI

BENGALURU: A total of 481 people have died in the state due to Influenza A, also known as H1N1 and swine flu, since its outbreak in 2009, according to Karnataka health department statistics.

The data, released Monday, reveals that as many as 71,074 samples were collected from across the state in the last 10 years of which 13,097 cases tested positive for H1N1.

Last year, the deadly influenza claimed 15 lives, the data reveals.

This year, no deaths have been reported though 400 people tested positive for the flu.

This year, maximum occurrences took place in Bengaluru, especially in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike limits (84 cases) followed by Shivamogga with 38 cases and Dakshina Kannada with 24 cases, according to the data.

As more number of cases surface during September-December, the health department has given a slew of directions to the district hospitals.

"We dont have testing facilities in the districts. We have testing facility only in Bengaluru and Udupi. Direction has been issued to have adequate quantity of medicine, which is Tamiflu, to treat such cases," Dr Sajjan Shetty, joint director, vector-borne diseases control programme, said.

District hospitals have been asked to identify separate wards to quarantine patients.

Public awareness drives are being carried out to inform people about signs and symptoms of H1N1, he added.