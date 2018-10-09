Home States Karnataka

PM Modi won’t contest from Karnataka in 2019, clarifies B S Yeddyurappa

Will Prime Minister Modi stun his political opponents by contesting from Karnataka in the 2019 Lok Sabha election as part of the strategy to boost the BJP’s tally in South India?

BENGALURU: Will Prime Minister Narendra Modi stun his political opponents by contesting from Karnataka in the 2019 Lok Sabha election as part of the strategy to boost the BJP’s tally in South India? The speculation in political circles in this regard was dismissed as “baseless” by BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa here on Monday.

“PM has no plans to contest from Karnataka. The speculations in a section of the media are baseless,” Yeddyurappa told reporters on Monday after chairing a meeting to select party candidates for the November 3 bypolls in Ballari, Shivamogga, Mandya Lok Sabha seats and Ramanagara and Jamakhandi Assembly seats. The BJP had won 17 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka in 2014.  

The speculation about the possibility of Modi contesting from one of the safe seats in Karnataka, preferably Dakshina Kannada which is a strong bastion of BJP, is being seen in the backdrop of his decision to contest the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Varanasi in UP which has 80 seats. The BJP and its allies won 73 of them with the ‘Modi wave’ sweeping almost the entire north India.

BJP was said to be keen to repeat the strategy, this time in south India, by fielding Modi from Karnataka. However, Yeddyurappa tried to put an end to the speculations on Monday. 

