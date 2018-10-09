Home States Karnataka

Ranga the elephant, who ruled the jungles of Karnataka when free, dies in accident as captive

Ranga, who was returning to the Mathigodu elephant camp after grazing in the forest, was hit by a private bus coming from Kannur to Bengaluru at around 3 am.

Published: 09th October 2018 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka_elephant_Ranga

Ranga, who once roamed the elephant paths around Bengaluru with his gang; (below) the bus that hit him. (Photo | EPS)

By Meera Bhardwaj and Prajna GR
Express News Service

BENGALURU/MADIKERI: In his wild past, he was the lord of all he surveyed —from Bengaluru to Magadi to Tumakuru. Ranga (48), the Bannerghatta tusker who once roamed the vanishing elephant paths around Bengaluru with his marauding gang, died in an accident near Mathigodu in Kodagu on Monday, less than two years after his capture.

Ranga, who was returning to the Mathigodu elephant camp after grazing in the forest, was hit by a private bus coming from Kannur to Bengaluru at around 3 am. He suffered a spinal injury and breathed his last after struggling for four hours. “It is a big loss to the forest department,” said principal chief conservator of forests Punati Sridhar. Ranga was being trained to be a prospective Howdah elephant of Mysuru Dasara.

Tall, sturdy and majestic with strong tusks, he was nevertheless gentle and well behaved in the camp, according to forest officials. When he was free, he was an aggressive, independent animal and a born leader — leading a group of eight elephants and nicknamed ‘Rowdy Ranga’. But he became docile after his capture and relocation.

ALSO READ | Speeding bus kills jumbo Ranga, leaves villagers in tears

The adventurous elephant roamed four forest divisions with gay abandon in search of food and water. For eight months, he would be in Magadi or Nelamangala forest ranges while in May-June, he would come down to Bannerghatta (during musth) for mating with captive females. After Ranga killed a forest watcher in 2016, the forest department ordered his capture.

The tusker was captured near Savandurga in Magadi taluk in December the same year and shifted to Mathigodu last year. After a free and active life in the wild, Ranga was kept in a kraal for seven months in Bannerghatta, tamed and domesticated to lead a captive life.

Forest department veterinarian Dr Mujeeb told TNIE that Ranga was cremated  on Monday afternoon after
a postmortem. “Next year, he would have been ready for Dasara. A very well-behaved tusker, he was practising with mahouts,” he said.

READ HERE | Wildlife activists in Karnataka demand shifting elephant camps from protected areas

“All elephants at Mathigodu are let out in mornings and evenings. Till date, we had never seen such a road kill. He passed away due to severe injuries,” Forest department veterinarian Dr Mujeeb told The New Indian Express.

PCCF Sridhar said: “Several times, we had asked the PWD to install signboards for vehicles to limit their speed to 30km in the area. It has not been done. This is a very small road and visibility too is very less.”
Once Ranga led a group of 8 bull elephants and one of them was a makna (male elephant without tusks).
Another member of this group, Sidda, died after months of suffering due to a fall in the Machinabele dam.
This all-male group is reported to have strayed from the main herds and formed their own alliance. During dry season, they raided horticultural crops.

With complaints pouring in, this group was identified, tracked and captured — some died, two were electrocuted and a few relocated. Now, none of them are alive.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bannerghatta tusker Elephant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
William Nordhaus and Paul Romer won the 2018 Nobel Economics Prize
US duo William Nordhaus and Paul Romer win Nobel Economics Prize
Residents look at a home damaged by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake the night before, in Gros Morne, Haiti. (Photo | AP)
Haiti earthquake kills at least 14, aftershock jolts nervous residents﻿
Gallery
Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa inspecting the guard of honour during the 86th anniversary celebration of Air Force Day parade at the Hindon Air Force Base near Ghaziabad. (Photo |Parveen Negi/EPS)
In Pictures: 86th Air Force Day celebrations 
Former England captain John Terry announced his retirement from football on Sunday with the 37-year-old central defender now set to pursue a career in management. (Photo | AP)
Chelsea legend John Terry hangs his boots