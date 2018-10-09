Speeding bus kills elephant Ranga, leaves Karnataka villagers in tears

Prajna G R By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: Elephant Ranga died in a road accident after being hit by a speeding bus near Mathigodu Elephant Camp in Thithimathi during the wee hours of Monday. The pachyderm suffered a spinal injury and breathed its last after struggling for about four hours, leaving people in tears. Ranga was being trained to be a prospective Howdah elephant during Mysuru Dasara celebrations in future.

The pachyderm was hit by the bus around 3 am when it was returning to the camp after grazing in the forest. The accident left him with a broken leg and hip, and he succumbed to injuries later.

Ranga, aged 48, was brought to Mathigodu camp in July 2017 from Bannerghatta forest area. He was put under strict training for eight months.

“He was very healthy and possessed the quality of a leader. He obeyed the commands of mahouts and trainers and could be easily a part of Mysuru Dasara celebrations in future,” said a forest department official. “He had finished grazing and was crossing the road to get back to the camp when a speeding private bus, commuting from Kannur to Bengaluru, hit him,” said Range Forest Officer (RFO) Surendra.

Senior forest officials, including Mysuru wildlife division deputy conservator of forest Hanumanthappa, assistant conservator of forest Prasanna, Surendra and others visited the spot.

READ HERE | Ranga the elephant, who ruled jungles when free, dies in accident as captive in Karnataka

A case was later registered against the driver Ismail Nalkath Bin Khader under the Wildlife Protection Act. Ponnampet police had to intervene to control the villagers who rushed to the spot to see Ranga as he battled for his life. Most of them had their eyes moist as he breathed his last.

‘Take steps to avoid repeat of such incidents’

Conservationist Col Muthanna told The New Indian Express that such places need to be improved so that such incidents do not occur. “It is not possible to stop traffic on this road as there is no alternative route available. However, mitigational measures such as putting speed breakers, awareness boards and holding awareness programmes should be carried out. A year ago, an Indian Gaur was killed on this same spot after it was hit by a lorry. Strict laws should be enforced in this regard, and proper cases should be filed against defaulters,” he said.