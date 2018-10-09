Srikanth Kulkarni and Sangamesh Nirani vie for BJP ticket from Jamakhandi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Choosing its candidate for the Jamakhandi Assembly seat is proving a tough task for BJP with former MLA Srikanth Kulkarni and Sangamesh Nirani, brother of former minister Murugesh Nirani locked in stiff competition for the ticket.

A group of Kulkarni's supporters met BJP state chief BS Yeddyurappa here on Monday and tried to convince him on fielding Kulkarni, who had lost against Siddunyama Gauda of Congress in the Assembly polls.

Murugesh Nirani is batting for his brother Sangamesh, who had polled about 24,000 votes in the last Assembly election in Jamakhnadi by contesting as an independent.

“BJP Core Committee will meet in a day or two to finalize candidates,” Yeddyurappa said.

Congress has already decided to field Siddunayama Gauda’s son Anandh Nyama Gauda as its candidate. Congress is holding a meeting of its leaders on Tuesday to finalise the candidates for Ballari, Shivamogga Lok Sabha seats. The party is facing trouble in its Mandya district unit as many of the local party leaders are opposing any move to give up the seat for JD(S).

Though Lakshmi Ashwin Gowda, LR Shivarame Gowda are being seen as the top contenders for JD(S) ticket in Mandya, the name of Pajwal Revanna, son of PWD minister HD Revanna has also emerged.

BJP is said to be contemplating to field former Dy Chief Minister R Ashok or lure Cheluvarayaswamy from Congress and make him the candidate in Mandya.