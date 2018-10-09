Home States Karnataka

Srikanth Kulkarni and Sangamesh Nirani vie for BJP ticket from Jamakhandi

Murugesh Nirani is batting for his brother Sangamesh, who had polled about 24,000 votes in the last Assembly election in Jamakhnadi by contesting as an independent.

Published: 09th October 2018 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flag used for representational purpose (Photo | File/PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Choosing its candidate for the Jamakhandi Assembly seat is proving a tough task for BJP with former MLA Srikanth Kulkarni and Sangamesh Nirani, brother of former minister Murugesh Nirani locked in stiff competition for the ticket.

A group of Kulkarni's supporters met BJP state chief BS Yeddyurappa here on Monday and tried to convince him on fielding Kulkarni, who had lost against Siddunyama Gauda of Congress in the Assembly polls.  

Murugesh Nirani is batting for his brother Sangamesh, who had polled about 24,000 votes in the last Assembly election in Jamakhnadi by contesting as an independent.

“BJP Core Committee will meet in a day or two to finalize candidates,” Yeddyurappa said.

Congress has already decided to field Siddunayama Gauda’s son Anandh Nyama Gauda as its candidate. Congress is holding a meeting of its leaders on Tuesday to finalise the candidates for Ballari, Shivamogga Lok Sabha seats. The party is facing trouble in its Mandya district unit as many of the local party leaders are opposing any move to give up the seat for JD(S).  

Though Lakshmi Ashwin Gowda, LR Shivarame Gowda are being seen as the top contenders for JD(S) ticket in Mandya, the name of Pajwal Revanna, son of PWD minister HD Revanna has also emerged.

BJP is said to be contemplating to field former Dy Chief Minister R Ashok or lure Cheluvarayaswamy from Congress and make him the candidate in Mandya.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Srikanth Kulkarni Sangamesh Nirani Murugesh Nirani Jamakhandi Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
William Nordhaus and Paul Romer won the 2018 Nobel Economics Prize
US duo William Nordhaus and Paul Romer win Nobel Economics Prize
Residents look at a home damaged by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake the night before, in Gros Morne, Haiti. (Photo | AP)
Haiti earthquake kills at least 14, aftershock jolts nervous residents﻿
Gallery
Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa inspecting the guard of honour during the 86th anniversary celebration of Air Force Day parade at the Hindon Air Force Base near Ghaziabad. (Photo |Parveen Negi/EPS)
In Pictures: 86th Air Force Day celebrations 
Former England captain John Terry announced his retirement from football on Sunday with the 37-year-old central defender now set to pursue a career in management. (Photo | AP)
Chelsea legend John Terry hangs his boots