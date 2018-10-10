Home States Karnataka

2K fewer accidents in 2017, but Karnataka still at third spot

In terms of fatalities, Karnataka, which was fourth in the 2016 list, stayed at the same spot although the number of fatalities decreased from 11,133 to 10,609.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka continued to retain 3rd place in the list of 15 states with the highest number of road accidents in 2017. In the recently released report on accidents across the country by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the state, with 42,542 recorded accidents, follows Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh on the list. In 2016, this figure was 44,403 accidents.

In terms of fatalities, Karnataka, which was fourth in the 2016 list, stayed at the same spot although the number of fatalities decreased from 11,133 to 10,609. Bengaluru saw 616 fatal accidents leading to the deaths of 653 and 2,083 people being injured in 2017, the report says.

While the percentage share of Karnataka in the total number of accidents across 15 states continues to remain the same, there has been a drop in the number of accidents, keeping in line with the findings across the country.

At 42,542 accidents in 2017, the state has managed to beat the records for the past three years. While in 2014, there were 43,713 accidents, this number had gone up in 2015 and 2016. Now for the first time in four years, it has reduced. The state has in the past two years, implemented several campaigns to increase road safety awareness. Also, Karnataka was the first to implement a Good Samaritan Act and send it to the President for approval, which was accorded recently.

However, experts believe that there is more action required from the state before it can climb down the rankings. “We are trying to speed up the setting up of the Road Safety Authority, which will help us carry out more intensive campaigns,” a Transport Department official said. However, Road Safety Authority, which was cleared by the state assembly and council this year, is yet to begin functioning in the state.

