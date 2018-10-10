BJP seeks enforcement of poll code of conduct in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Expressing apprehension that the ruling coalition may misuse the official machinery to help its candidates in the November 3 bypolls, the BJP has urged the Election Commission to strictly implement the election code of conduct.

“Though we have strong faith in the Chief Election Commissioner on conducting the elections in a free and fair manner, in the last elections the official machinery in the state failed to implement the code of conduct with an iron fist,” BJP state general secretary N Ravi Kumar stated in a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner.

“Our fears of misusing the official machinery to woo the voters may come true, particularly in Mandya constituency, which is considered as a politically volatile area,” Kumar added.