Home States Karnataka

BJP seeks enforcement of poll code of conduct in Karnataka

BJP has urged the Election Commission to strictly implement the election code of conduct.

Published: 10th October 2018 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

BJP

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Expressing apprehension that the ruling coalition may misuse the official machinery to help its candidates in the November 3 bypolls, the BJP has urged the Election Commission to strictly implement the election code of conduct.

“Though we have strong faith in the Chief Election Commissioner on conducting the elections in a free and fair manner, in the last elections the official machinery in the state failed to implement the code of conduct with an iron fist,” BJP state general secretary N Ravi Kumar stated in a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner.

“Our fears of misusing the official machinery to woo the voters may come true, particularly in Mandya constituency, which is considered as a politically volatile area,” Kumar added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Election Commission election code of conduct

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
Actor Gemini Ganesan kissing his daughter and Bollywood actress Rekha after receiving the life-time Achievement Award. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Rekha: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood diva
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride