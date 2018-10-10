Day before Dasara, civic workers end strike after CM H D Kumaraswamy's assurance

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Nearly 2,000 pourakarmikas, who have been on a strike since October 3, called off their stir on Tuesday following an assurance from Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on meeting their demands in the next Cabinet meeting. They are demanding regularisation of services, abolition of contract system, among other demands.

In a meeting held at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, CM, DyCM G Parameshwara and others gave a patient hearing to the pourakarmikas and assured them of discussing their demands in the next Cabinet meeting and take a positive decision. President of Karnataka Rajya Nagarapalike, Nagarasabhe, Purasabhe Pourakarmikara Mahasangha Narayana said the pourakarmikas will work late in the night on Tuesday to clear the garbage ahead of Dasara that will start on Wednesday. He said civic workers will work overtime for the next couple of days.

“We had no other option but to strike ... We regret the inconvenience caused. We will ensure that the city is completely clean in the next 48 hours,” he added.

Mysuru-Ooty package tour keeps operators busy

As Kodagu and neighbouring Kerala suffered floods recently, the cultural capital—Mysuru seems to be on the itinerary of many tourists, especially ahead of Dasara. Mysuru and Ooty (Udhagamandalam) in neighbouring Tamil Nadu are the choices of many for the package tours. Mysuru that has already found a place in the world tourism map receives tourists in hordes who plan a ‘circuit tour’ keeping the city of palaces as a must visit place.

‘Opening Dasara greatest feeling’

Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty on Tuesday stressed on including a chapter on ‘Naada Habba’ Dasara in the textbooks at school-level. On her reaction after receiving an invite to inaugurate Navaratri, Sudha said: “I was surprised as I had never expected that such a day would come. It was like a ‘first rank’ feeling for me. Moreover, opening Dasara is one of the highest respect, a Kannadiga could ever get and so it is.”

Dasara illuminations from today

Mysuru: The Dasara illumination that has covered a whopping 52 km across 26 roads and 51 circles in the city this year will be switched on at Wednesday 6:05 pm. The illumination will be live from Wednesday till October 19 everyday from 7 to 10 pm. The illumination has cost around `2.98 crore this year out of which `45 lakh have come from sponsors who have illuminated 25 circles in the city.