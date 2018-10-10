Karnataka mulls night traffic ban on roads in wildlife areas

Meera Bhardwaj By

BENGALURU: A day after elephant Ranga’s death in an accident involving a bus on Monday, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has stated that night traffic ban should be enforced in wildlife areas across the state. The ban is currently in force in many protected areas – Bandipur, Male Mahadeshwara Hills, Kali Tiger Reserve, Bhadra Tiger Reserve — but not on the Kannur-Mysuru state highway which passes through Nagarhole Tiger Reserve.

Reacting to Ranga’s deat , the CM tweeted, “I am saddened by the unfortunate death of elephant Ranga which was hit by a bus at Mathigodu Elephant Camp in the Nagarhole Tiger Reserve. In view of such an incident, I feel there should be no plying of vehicles during night time in wildlife areas.”

Wildlife activists have asked the state government to take immediate measures to prevent continuing wildlife deaths on Kannur-Mysuru highway that traverses almost 12 km through the Nagarhole Tiger Reserve.

The ban on traffic from 9 pm to 6 am in Bandipur Tiger Reserve has become a bone of contention between Karnataka and Kerala. Karnataka has so far resisted pressure from the different lobbies. The nine-hour ban on NH-212 was imposed by the Karnataka High Court on March 9, 2010.

Wildlife conservationists have called upon the state government to take immediate measures to prevent continuing wildlife deaths on Kannur-Mysuru inter-state highway that traverses almost 12 km through the Nagarhole Tiger Reserve. The highway stretch is a significant threat to wildlife and most commercial drivers drive recklessly. Although the speed limit is 30 kmph, on this stretch, nobody follows it and so a night traffic ban should be enforced, they argue.

Locals in Anechowkur say the 181-km-long Kannur-Mysuru highway that passes through the tiger reserve is dangerous for the safe movement of wildlife including tigers and elephants. Seena, a resident added, “Most drivers plying on this route have a tendency to drive rashly and at high speeds during night time. We regularly see deaths of reptiles, snakes, monkeys, deer, civet cats, small mammals which come under the wheels of speeding vehicles. During night time, one can regularly see the camp elephants and others animals grazing and predators walking on the roads in hunt for their prey. Private bus operators have no regard for the life of these animals.”

Wildlife activists said, “In the petition filed before the High Court on the issue of ban in Bandipur, there were three travel companies — Kalpaka Travels, P K Travels and S K S Travels — all from Bengaluru, who were united in their demand for opening of the ban on NH-212.

Activist G Veeresh adds, “Many animals including a leopard, civet cat, two langurs have recently died on this road. With a proposal to convert this road into a national highway that passes through Nagarhole, this road will sound the death knell for wildlife. We hope the government enforces night traffic ban soon. “

Meanwhile, the state forest department has written a letter for installation of speed breakers on this highway which sees heavy traffic during night time from Kerala to Karnataka. A senior official said, “A few signages have been fixed on this route for highlighting the speed of vehicles (30 kmph) when traversing the forest areas. But this is not enough as we need to put more boards. We had further requested the PWD to install speed breakers but since they have not done it, we will once again write to them.”

SC to hear plea on opening Bandipur Rd on Nov 12

The night traffic ban between 9 pm and 6 am in Bandipur Tiger Reserve imposed by the Karnataka government has been hotly contested by the Kerala government ever since it was enforced in 2010 following a Karnataka High Court order. Kerala recently filed an application in the Supreme Court for a temporary lifting of the ban for six months citing the flood havoc in the state. The government of that state claimed that in view of the gravity of the situation and to aid easy movement of people between the two states, the apex court should consider lifting the ban temporarily.

The issue will now come for hearing on November 12. Karnataka had sought sought time to respond to a Centre’s proposal on construction of an elevated road in Bandipur to resolve the issue. Ignoring all existing reports and submissions by National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and other agencies concerned, the Union Ministry of Road and Transport had suggested to Karnataka opening of the Bandipur road despite the ongoing hearing in the apex court.

In fact, NTCA had submitted a report saying no transporter is being put to any hardship as no vehicles were piling up at the entry gates. It was also found that 16 state transport buses that were allowed during the night time were actually plying at 50% capacity. This showed there was no pressure on passengers and were hardly facing any problem. Further, police records show that human accidents had come down by 50% after the night ban was enforced.