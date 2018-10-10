Home States Karnataka

Karnataka State Open University suffered Rs 90 crore loss due to disaffiliation

Disaffiliation by the University Grants Commission (UGC) had resulted in huge loss for the KSOU, Mysore.

BENGALURU:  Disaffiliation by the University Grants Commission (UGC) had resulted in huge loss for the KSOU, Mysore. While the varsity continued to spend on staff salaries and other expenses during the last three years, the number of admissions and also revenue saw a huge decline. According to authorities concerned, the varsity may have suffered a loss of about Rs 90 crore due to disaffiliation between 2015 and 2018.

"The KSOU has over 590 staffers, including both teaching and non-teaching staff. We have to spend around Rs 18 to Rs 19 crore annually on just salaries. Over the past three years, we had to manage expenses with the deposit amount kept at the university," said Prof D Shivalingaiah, KSOU vice-chancellor.
Admissions and examination fee are the only sources of revenue for the open university.

However, with the UGC restoring affiliation for the 2018-19 academic year, the varsity authorities are confident of making up the loss.

"Admissions have started and we have already generated revenue of Rs 5 crore from admissions. We expect to cover the loss in the next two-three years," said Shivalingaiah.

