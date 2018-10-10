Home States Karnataka

Philanthropist Sudha Murthy inaugurates Dasara festivities, promises Rs 25 crore for Kodagu

She also announced Rs 25 crore to build houses in flood-affected Kodagu ans hails Wadiyar clan.

Infosys Foundation chairman Sudha Murthy inaugurated Mysuru Dasara festival atop of Chamundi hill in Mysuru on Wednesday. CM H D Kumaraswamy others are seen. (Photo| Udayshankar S/EPS)

By Avinash Bhat
Express News Service

MYSURU: Noted writer and Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murthy announced Rs 25 crore assistance to build the houses for flood-affected families in Kodagu.

Sudha Murthy is the first woman to inaugurate the Dasara Festivities atop the Chamundi hill by offering floral tribute to presiding deity Chamundeshwari idol decked in a silver chariot. Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, ministers and other dignitaries were also present at the inauguration.

She said that they stand by the people in distress and announced that the foundation will spend Rs 25 cr to build houses if the State Government provided place, power, roads and other basic facilities.

"We believe that our earnings should again go for the welfare of the people and the society . We are always with the government. We want to give people in distress in Kodagu", she added.

Sudha Murthy said that the Infosys foundation has spent Rs 35 cr  on developing 2000 acres Hebbal lake and additional of Rs 10 to 15 crore will be spent on developing walking track and other facilities.

Reiterating that she is proud to be a Kannadiga and taking birth in Karnataka, the land of ancient poets like Pampa and others, she said that Dasara festivities has remained as testimony to promote art and culture of the state for more than centuries from the times of Vijayanagar empire and the Wadiyar's.

Hailing Wadiyar's for their contributions, endowments and donations made to Tirupathi Venkateshwara, she said that Royal family donated for the first puja of the day at the temple.

Sudha Murthy Dasara festivities Kodagu Floods

Comments

