Home States Karnataka

Shantha, Raghavendra, Srikant are BJP’s candidates for bypolls

The BJP Core Committee, chaired by party state president B S Yeddyurappa, finalised these candidates here on Tuesday evening.

Published: 10th October 2018 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

BJP

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: J Shantha is  the BJP candidate for Ballari Lok Sabha seat, while B Y Raghavendra has been chosen to contest from Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat and former MLA Srikant Kulkarni will enter the fray from Jamkhandi Assembly segment in the bypoll to be held on November 3.

The BJP Core Committee, chaired by party state president B S Yeddyurappa, finalised these candidates here on Tuesday evening.

A committee has been authorised by Yeddyurappa to choose the best possible candidates for the Mandya Lok Sabha seat and Ramanagara Assembly constituency within next the two to three days, BJP State General Secretary Aravinda Limbavali told reporters.

ALSO READ | Srikanth Kulkarni and Sangamesh Nirani vie for BJP ticket from Jamakhandi

The BJP had given a free hand to party leader B Sriramulu to choose the candidate for Ballari, and the party has decided to field his sister and former MP J Shantha for the seat.
Yeddyurappa had already announced his choice of his son B Y Raghavendra for Shivamogga Lok Sabha and it was approved at the Core Committee meeting. The name of Srikanth Kulkarni was approved after another strong aspirant Sangamesh Nirani agreed to withdraw from the race for Jamkhandi Assembly constituency seat.

The meeting deliberated at length on the strategies to be adopted to exploit the discord between coalition partners Congress and JD(S).  Separate teams have been formed to oversee the campaign and game plan to win the bypolls.

A team headed by K S Eshwarappa has been entrusted the responsibility of winning the Shivamogga seat. The team for Ballari is headed by Union minister Ramesh Jigajinagi and B Sriramulu, while the team for Mandya is headed by former Deputy Chief Minister R Ashok. Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar is heading the team for Jamkhandi and Union minister D V Sadananda Gowda will lead the battle for Ramanagaram.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJP Ballari Lok Sabha seat B Y Raghavendra Lok Sabha Jamkhandi Assembly Yeddyurappa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
Actor Gemini Ganesan kissing his daughter and Bollywood actress Rekha after receiving the life-time Achievement Award. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Rekha: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood diva
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride