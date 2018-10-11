Home States Karnataka

Congress leaders skip Dasara inauguration; says JD(S) 'hijacked' celebration this year

Congress MLAs skipped the event amid talks that they are upset that JD(S) has hijacked the celebration this year.

Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty paying floral tributes to Goddess Chamundeshwari atop the Chamundi Hills to inaugurate the Mysuru Dasara on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: Even as writer-philanthropist and Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty was inaugurating the 10-day Dasara festivities here on Wednesday, discord among the coalition partners came to the fore with Congress leaders staying away from the opening ceremony.

Many Congress leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and local

Congress MLAs, skipped the event amid talks that they are upset that JD(S) has hijacked the celebration this year.

But, District in-charge minister G T Devegowda downplayed the Congress leaders’ absence and said that he himself had invited all Congress ministers and MLAs for the event. The only Congress minister who was present was Kannada and Culture Minister Jayamala.

The preparations for the Dasara festival started on a bad note when Congress leaders made allegations that they were not invited for the preparatory meetings and were not taken into confidence. Backward Classes Minister C S Puttaranga Shetty had even walked out of the preparatory meeting, saying that Dasara posters did not have his picture.

Though G T Devegowda assured that all problems would be set right, nothing happened thereafter.
Former minister Tanveer Sait also alleged Congress legislators and leaders were not taken into confidence in the run up to Dasara. He hit out at JD(S) leaders for not treating Congress leaders with respect. Alleging that there were protocol violations, he said his name was printed last in the invite without even considering that he is a five-time MLA and a former minister.

City Congress unit president R Murthy said JD(S) ministers have neither invited him nor his partymen for Dasara meetings or activities. “How can we go on our own when there is no invite,” he asked.
This made JD(S) ministers G T Devegowda and Sa Ra Mahesh give up their plans of forming Dasara sub-committees comprising members of all three major parties.

Speaking to reporters in Korategere of Tumakuru district, Parameshwara clarified that he skipped the Dasara inauguration as he will attend related events in Mysuru on October 14, 16 ad 19.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said, “They (Congress leaders may be busy preparing for the bypolls.  They may take part in the coming days.”

