Constable detained for ‘giving supari’ on wife

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The Shivamogga police on Wednesday detained a head constable of New Town police station in Bhadravati for allegedly giving ‘supari’ to a gang to kill his wife so that he could elope with his girlfriend who lives in Italy.

However, the gang reportedly changed their mind and dropped the plan. Police Superintendent Abhinav Khare said, “The accused Ravindranath Giri allegedly gave a contract to kill his wife. Giri was in touch with a girl in Italy and had planned to go there to live with her. His wife knew about it and had objected to it. Hence, he gave a supari to kill his wife. Following a tip-off, we nabbed the gang and the head constable is being interrogated.”

Sources said that Giri had agreed to pay Rs 5 lakh as supari to accused Firoz Khan, Sohail and Irfan and had even paid Rs 20,000 as advance about a month ago. The trio had attempted to kill the woman thrice.

However, they changed their mind after they realised that she had an eight-year-old son. While one source said that the accused were caught by beat police while coming back from their third attempt, another report says that the gang approached the police. A case has been registered at New Town police station.