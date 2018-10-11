Home States Karnataka

HD Kumaraswamy goes candid about his tryst with Sandalwood

'Like every man who comes to Mysuru with a hope to make it big, I too ventured into film distribution in the City of Palaces and never looked back,' Kumaraswamy.

Published: 11th October 2018

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Dasara film festival took off on a colourful start on Wednesday here, turning out to be a perfect stage for Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy to narrate his story as a film distributor, exhibitor and producer.

What made it further intriguing is when Kumaraswamy said, “Like every man who comes to Mysuru with a hope to make it big, I too ventured into film distribution in the City of Palaces and never looked back.”

Going down the memory lane, Kumaraswamy recalled, “I had opened Chennambika Films, a film distribution company at Madwesha Complex at Nazarbad and the first three films distributed were all of actor Ambareesh’s. The area of distribution was restricted to Mysuru, Mandya, Kodagu (Coorg) and Hassan, as in filmy parlance it’s known as ‘MMCH’ and my earnings as a distributor began in Mysuru.”
Don’t glorify violence: CM

Making a fervent appeal to filmmakers not to glorify violence, Kumaraswamy advise them to make only those films that inspire the youth, as cinema has the strength of making a larger impact on lives than anything else.

