In a setback for coalition, 25 Congress leaders join BJP

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: The rebellion in Ramanagara district unit of Congress against the poll pact with JD(S) threatens to deliver a big blow to the organisational base of the party. This is because 25 Congress leaders, including Chandrashekar Lingappa, son of party MLC C M Lingappa, joined the BJP here on Wednesday. These were leaders at the taluk and district levels.

The discord between Congress and JD(S) in the district has come as a blessing for BJP. The district is witnessing a mini ‘Operation Lotus’ as the party is trying to net many more disgruntled Congress leaders in Ramanagara to bolster its presence in the region where the party is struggling to strike strong roots.

Chandrashekar Lingappa joined BJP in the presence of party state president B S Yeddyurappa. Among the 25 Congress leaders was Ramanagara taluk president.

Welcoming the Congress leaders, Yeddyurappa said, “BJP’s strength in Ramanagara has received a big boost with the entry of Chandrashekar and his supporters. There are many more miffed Congress leaders who are keen to join the BJP in the next few days. BJP will give a tough fight for JD(S) this time in Ramanagara Assembly seat and even in Mandya Lok Sabha seat.”

The BJP is yet to announce its candidate for Ramanagara and the induction of Chandrashekar has triggered speculations of fielding him against Anita Kumaraswamy of JD(S). However, Yeddyurappa played down the speculations by stating that the party has strong contenders such as BJP district unit president Rudresh and former minister C P Yogeshwar. “We will announce our candidate in a day or two as many more disgruntled leaders of Congress are likely to join the BJP,” Yeddyurappa said.

Chandrashekar, too, refused to comment on the speculations and said, “I have joined BJP unconditionally. Defeating JD(S) is my motto. I am ready to discharge any responsibility that Yeddyurappa will assign to me.”

The BJP is also said to be trying to lure Iqbal Hussein, the local Congress leader who was the Congress candidate against H D Kumaraswamy in the recent Assembly election in Ramanagara.

Hussein has threatened to chart his own course and contest as an independent if the party refuses to field a candidate in Ramanagara.