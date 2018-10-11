Mysuru's Khas Durbar brings alive age-old tradition

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A 408-year-old tradition came alive at Mysuru Palace with the Royal family holding a private durbar where Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar ascended the golden throne at the Durbar Hall in the Amba Vilas Palace in Mysuru on Wednesday.

Private durbar, also known as Kha's durbar, is still an attraction as it is held only during the Navaratri festival.

Yaduveer, coronated as the 27th scion of the Mysuru Royal family, dressed in traditional royal robes of gold and pink colour and wearing antique jewellery, stole the limelight as he ascended the throne at the private durbar attended by Royal family members, Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty, who inaugurated the Dasara festivities earlier and her family members.

After offering puja at Kodi Someshwara temple on the Amba Vilas place premises by women carrying kalasas, he was taken out in a procession participated by pattada aane (holy elephant), cows and camel. Later, the kalasas were placed at the Durbar Hall.

Yaduveer, who walked into the Durbar Hall accompanied by durbaris, performed Navagraha puja, before ascending the golden throne.