Home States Karnataka

Mysuru's Khas Durbar brings alive age-old tradition

Private durbar, also known as Kha's durbar, is still an attraction as it is held only during the Navaratri festival.

Published: 11th October 2018 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

A file image of Mysuru palace used for representational purpose only. (EPS | S Udayashankar)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A 408-year-old tradition came alive at Mysuru Palace with the Royal family holding a private durbar where Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar ascended the golden throne at the Durbar Hall in the Amba Vilas Palace in Mysuru on Wednesday.

Private durbar, also known as Kha's durbar, is still an attraction as it is held only during the Navaratri festival.

Yaduveer, coronated as the 27th scion of the Mysuru Royal family, dressed in traditional royal robes of gold and pink colour and  wearing antique jewellery, stole the limelight as he ascended the throne at the private durbar attended by Royal family members, Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty, who inaugurated the Dasara festivities earlier and her family members.

After offering puja at Kodi Someshwara temple on the Amba Vilas place premises by women carrying kalasas, he was taken out in a procession participated by pattada aane (holy elephant), cows and camel. Later, the kalasas were placed at the Durbar Hall.

Yaduveer, who walked into the Durbar Hall accompanied by durbaris, performed Navagraha puja, before ascending the golden throne. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Navaratri Khas Durbar Mysuru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women offering prayers to Goddess Durga at the opening ceremony of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati. (Photo | AFP)
Devotees offer prayers on first day of Navratri
Actress Dimple Kapadia. PTI
Dimple Kapadia dances to tunes of ‘Bobby’ on streets of Italy
Gallery
Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany celebration at Studio 525. | AP
Priyanka Chopra to Kim Kardashian: Celebrities who made heads turn at Tiffany & Co.'s Gala
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan with his father Harivanshrai Bachchan. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Here are some rare snaps of the 'Angry Young Man' of Bollywood
facebook twitter whatsapp