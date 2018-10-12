Home States Karnataka

BJP trying to derail farm loan waiver scheme: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy

The government is ready to clear the loans, but banks are not providing the required information, he added.

Published: 12th October 2018 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

H D Kumaraswamy

H D Kumaraswamy. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday accused the BJP of trying to derail his farm loan waiver scheme and blamed the party over lack of non-cooperation from nationalised banks.
“To implement the scheme, we have to get details from the nationalised banks that are controlled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. I will be thankful to the state BJP leaders if they can get us the details,” he told reporters.

The government is ready to clear the loans, but banks are not providing the required information, he added.

He said mobilising funds for the loan waiver scheme is not an issue as the government is ready to release Rs 6,500 crore and the rest will be transferred to banks in instalments from November 1. In his budget, the CM had announced `45,000 crore farm loan waiver. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.
TAGS
H D Kumaraswamy BJP farm loan waiver scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored (Photo | PTI)
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored and hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia
Rocket carrying two astronauts fails mid-air
Gallery
Tamil actors Prashanth and Sneha in 'Virumbigiren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Sneha: Here are the rare photos of 'Punnagai Arasi'
Some research results show that baby girls are better listeners that their counterparts as they respond to huiman voice better in their toddler years, and 'seem to actually prefer human speech to other sounds.'
International Day of the Girl Child: Do you know 65 million girls don't attend school worldwide?
facebook twitter whatsapp