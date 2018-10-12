BJP trying to derail farm loan waiver scheme: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday accused the BJP of trying to derail his farm loan waiver scheme and blamed the party over lack of non-cooperation from nationalised banks.

“To implement the scheme, we have to get details from the nationalised banks that are controlled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. I will be thankful to the state BJP leaders if they can get us the details,” he told reporters.

The government is ready to clear the loans, but banks are not providing the required information, he added.

He said mobilising funds for the loan waiver scheme is not an issue as the government is ready to release Rs 6,500 crore and the rest will be transferred to banks in instalments from November 1. In his budget, the CM had announced `45,000 crore farm loan waiver.