Home States Karnataka

Congress lacks discipline: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul is said to have spelt out a three-point agenda for the district and block units to follow to strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

Published: 12th October 2018 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. (File| PTI)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: “Want more power? Then take up more responsibilities.” This was All India Congress Committee president Rahul Gandhi’s advice to district unit presidents of his party. In a first of its kind initiative under his leadership, the Congress president and general secretary Ashok Ghelot interacted with district Congress committee presidents from across the country via conference call in a bid to emphasise the importance of macro-level leadership in the run-up to Lok Sabha elections.

Rahul is said to have spelt out a three-point agenda for the district and block units to follow to strengthen the party at the grassroots level. Also, the lack of discipline in the Congress was stressed upon.

“There is a lack of discipline in the Congress and everybody knows it. We want to give district committees more responsibility and power but it can’t happen without discipline,” Rahul told dozens of DCC presidents. The AICC president has asked for action against those unwilling to cooperate with the district units albeit after thorough discussions and attempts at cooperation. Apart from discipline, Gandhi has asked every district president to hold meetings and document the proceedings.

The third agenda set for the units is communication and representation. “Hold discussions on local, district, state, national and even international issues if you have to, but form an opinion and convey that to the Pradesh Congress Committee. Ensure women, tribals and minorities are represented enough in the district and block units,” Rahul said.

In its bid to strengthen the party at the grassroots level, the Congress had launched ‘Shakti project’ that puts the onus of membership drives, campaigning, recruitment and reports on the booth, block and district units to make them more accountable. Assuring that the concerns of the local level workers will be heard, Rahul has asked district units to take up more responsibilities. 

“You have rights but also responsibilities. You will get your rights only when you fulfil your responsibilities. My aim is to include you in the party’s decision-making process,” he said. He has pressed district units to pass resolutions on local issues that matter to the people as a support-building exercise.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.
TAGS
All India Congress Committee Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored (Photo | PTI)
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored and hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia
Rocket carrying two astronauts fails mid-air
Gallery
Tamil actors Prashanth and Sneha in 'Virumbigiren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Sneha: Here are the rare photos of 'Punnagai Arasi'
Some research results show that baby girls are better listeners that their counterparts as they respond to huiman voice better in their toddler years, and 'seem to actually prefer human speech to other sounds.'
International Day of the Girl Child: Do you know 65 million girls don't attend school worldwide?
facebook twitter whatsapp