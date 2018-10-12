Congress lacks discipline: Rahul Gandhi

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: “Want more power? Then take up more responsibilities.” This was All India Congress Committee president Rahul Gandhi’s advice to district unit presidents of his party. In a first of its kind initiative under his leadership, the Congress president and general secretary Ashok Ghelot interacted with district Congress committee presidents from across the country via conference call in a bid to emphasise the importance of macro-level leadership in the run-up to Lok Sabha elections.

Rahul is said to have spelt out a three-point agenda for the district and block units to follow to strengthen the party at the grassroots level. Also, the lack of discipline in the Congress was stressed upon.

“There is a lack of discipline in the Congress and everybody knows it. We want to give district committees more responsibility and power but it can’t happen without discipline,” Rahul told dozens of DCC presidents. The AICC president has asked for action against those unwilling to cooperate with the district units albeit after thorough discussions and attempts at cooperation. Apart from discipline, Gandhi has asked every district president to hold meetings and document the proceedings.

The third agenda set for the units is communication and representation. “Hold discussions on local, district, state, national and even international issues if you have to, but form an opinion and convey that to the Pradesh Congress Committee. Ensure women, tribals and minorities are represented enough in the district and block units,” Rahul said.

In its bid to strengthen the party at the grassroots level, the Congress had launched ‘Shakti project’ that puts the onus of membership drives, campaigning, recruitment and reports on the booth, block and district units to make them more accountable. Assuring that the concerns of the local level workers will be heard, Rahul has asked district units to take up more responsibilities.

“You have rights but also responsibilities. You will get your rights only when you fulfil your responsibilities. My aim is to include you in the party’s decision-making process,” he said. He has pressed district units to pass resolutions on local issues that matter to the people as a support-building exercise.