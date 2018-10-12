Dasara heritage walk gets traditional touch this year in Karnataka

K Shiva Kumar By

MYSURU: For the first time in 14 years, a ‘heritage walk’ was held as part of the Dasara festivities on Thursday with a touch of tradition. Participants, who included hordes of students and Tourism Minister Sa Ra Mahesh, were decked up in traditional attire -- sarees, dhotis and Mysuru petas (turbans). The walk not only enthused the participants, but also caught the imagination of the public.

The participants, who included members of the public interested in knowing more about the local art, culture and structures built by Mysuru royal family, visited various heritage structures the city is known for. Of the lot, two people stood out. They were 80-year-old Yadugiriamma and Mumbai resident Roopashree who flew down to participate in the event.

The feisty Yadugiriamma didn’t even break sweat as she walked for over two hours admiring and learning about the history of 20 heritage structures, including Mysore Town Hall, Clock Tower, Mysore Palace, KR Circle, Devaraja Market, New Sayyaji Rao Road, KR Hospital, Chamarajendra Academy of Visual Arts building and Ayurveda Hospital.

“Though I have passed by these structures hundreds of times all these years, I did not know their significance. I am happy that I now know about them now and I can tell my grandchildren about them,” she says. Roopashree said she is here to get a taste of the art, culture and heritage Mysuru city is known for. “I came to know from the media about the heritage walk and planned my visit to Mysuru which I love and admire,” she added. Minister Mahesh said the government does not have any plans to tear down the old heritage structures.