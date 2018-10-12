Home States Karnataka

Greens oppose proposed elevated corridor through Bandipur reserve  

A senior forest official told TNIE that Karnataka’s stand has been consistent since 2010 of not lifting the ban despite many pressures and several meetings with Kerala.

Wildlife activists protesting against the proposed elevated corridor project in Bandipur at the DC’s office in Mysuru on Thursday

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Even as wildlife activists and others are protesting against the elevated corridor project proposed by the Centre in Bandipur Tiger Reserve as an alternative to the night traffic ban, the state Forest Department has clarified that Karnataka’s stand of neither lifting the ban nor agreeing to any corridor project in the premier tiger reserve is very clear.

A senior forest official told TNIE that Karnataka’s stand has been consistent since 2010 of not lifting the ban despite many pressures and several meetings with Kerala. And if the Union Ministry of Road Transport (MoRT) has given its opinion in the Supreme Court of having an elevated structure every 5 km, the Forest Department has already given its opinion of not being in favour of such structures that will harm the forest.  

“We will go by our stand in the SC and stick to the night traffic ban from 9 pm to 6 am. Further, Kerala’s application for temporary lifting of the ban does not hold good ... where is (flood) relief material going from here (to there). They are trying various means and methods to lift the ban. In fact, there is a lot of public resentment against lifting of the ban and also against the elevated corridor,” the official said.

 As far as the MoRT proposal before the apex court is concerned, the Forest Department has said that having elevated structures every 5 km will have serious consequences. “What will happen to the habitat and the wildlife during the construction time of maybe 2-3 years. This proposal cannot happen in Bandipur or any other reserve in Karnataka. We have made our stand very clear to the Centre,” the official said.

Activists said, “Ignoring all existing committee reports and submissions by the National Tiger Conservation Authority and other  agencies concerned, MoRT has suggested opening of the highway during night time by construction of four elevated corridors of 1 km length each with humps and road signage. Further, proposal to broaden the highway by 15 m with two carriageways has been put before the court. This will sound a death knell for wildlife and the core critical tiger habitat.”

