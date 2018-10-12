Metro changes plan, airport line to run through Hebbal due to a high-pressure Bengaluru-Mangaluru petroleum pipeline

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Metro line proposed from Nagawara to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) is likely to be realigned to run through Hebbal. The realignment is being considered by the state as well as Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) due to the presence of a high-pressure Bengaluru-Mangaluru petroleum pipeline passing through the originally proposed route, thereby ruling out any construction activity in its vicinity, said highly placed sources.

As per the original Detailed Project Report of the Phase-2B Metro line, the 29.62-km line was to begin at Nagawara, head to RK Hedge Nagar via Thanisandra Main Road. It was to then turn left to Jakkur Flying School and take the Ballari Main Road to terminate at the airport. The Rs 5,950-crore line was approved by the state cabinet on December 11, 2017, and was slated have six stations — R K Hegde Nagar, Jakkur, Yelahanka (Kogilu Cross) and Chikkajala apart from two stations inside KIA. The 21.25-km Gottigere-Nagawara line (red line), which has the longest underground corridor of Phase-II, will connect with the airport line when ready.

“The new proposal suggests taking the line directly from Nagawara station via Outer Ring Road to Hebbal and then taking Ballari Main Road right up to Jakkur Flying School. From there, the alignment will remain the same as the original plan,” said a source.

Explaining the reasons for the sudden change in alignment long after it had been approved, a source said, “There are practical problems. The presence of the high-pressure petroleum pipeline which passes between Hegde Nagar and the flying school has forced this rethink. Due to safety regulations, no construction can come up for up to 9 metres on either side of the pipeline.”

There is a major water pipeline too which is in the way, but some kind of arrangement can be worked out for that. “The petroleum pipeline cannot be touched,” the source explained. If the proposal is approved by the Cabinet, then a Metro station will come up at Hebbal instead of RK Hegde Nagar.

Pressed for details on the revised cost or length of the Metro line, an official said, “The distance will be almost the same. We are still working out other details. It will be made public by the government when it is all completed.”As per both the old and new plan, the Metro line will mostly be elevated barring a small section near the Yelahanka air force station where it will run at ground level and then continue as an elevated line.

