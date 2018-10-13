Home States Karnataka

Mysuru farmer family finds new life with exotic crops

At a time when distressed farmers in the state are taking their own lives after falling into debt traps, a family of farmers at Talur in Mysuru taluk have been reaping rich dividends. 

Published: 13th October 2018 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Thanks to the cultivation and export of exotic crops, the families of Linganna and his two brothers have found new life in this endeavour, setting a perfect example for others to follow.

By Sreekantswamy B
Express News Service

MYSURU: At a time when distressed farmers in the state are taking their own lives after falling into debt traps, a family of farmers at Talur in Mysuru taluk have been reaping rich dividends. 

Thanks to the cultivation and export of exotic crops, the families of Linganna and his two brothers have found new life in this endeavour, setting a perfect example for others to follow. Now, they have ventured out of their farm and set up a makeshift stall — Videshi Tarakari Belegararu (growers of foreign vegetables) at the Raitha Dasara at JK Grounds in Mysuru to create awareness among fellow farmers.

Visitors at a stall set up by a family of farmers
cultivating exotic vegetables at JK Ground in
Mysuru on Friday| Udayshankar S

Kumaraswamy, son of Linganna, said, “While exotic crops have fixed prices assured by exclusive buyers, the fluctuating prices in the case of traditional crops do not ensure guaranteed returns.” 

“Initially, we started with the cultivation of Lettuce Romaine, followed by Chinese cabbage on five guntas of land. The yield was good with 10 tonnes and so was the returns. Thus started the journey,” Kumaraswamy said. 

Yogesh, son of Mahadevappa (Linganna’s brother), said, “We have inspired no less than 20 farmers in and around our village and have decided to form an association of like-minded farmers to take the initiative forward”.

GI tag for Rajamudi rice proposed

Mysuru: In what may help in reviving the once popular white rajamudi variety of rice that enjoyed royal patronage, the prolonged efforts to obtain geographical indicator (GI) tag for the particular variety has finally got a push, with the authorities concerned recommending the crop grown in Mysuru, Mandya, Kodagu and Hassan for this. A 15-page document with scientific analysis has been recently sent for publication at ‘ORYZA’, a journal published by the National Rice Research Institute at Cuttack in Odisha.

Dr M P Rajanna, a senior rice breeder at zonal agriculture research station (ZARS), VC Farm in Mandya, coming under the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Bengaluru, said the first phase of the proposal to get the tag has been completed with the documents submitted for publication a month ago.  “In the next stage, the final proposal will be submitted along with the publication (as the paper is yet to be published) to Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers Rights Authority in New Delhi, the  only authority to decide on the tag for both agricultural and horticultural produces,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
farmers Farmer suicide new crops Exotic crops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Jr NTR's Aravinda Sametha
Heartbreaking time for family: Farah on Sajid #MeToo
Gallery
Pooja Hegde rose to fame after finishing runner-up at the Miss Universe India 2010 competition. (Photo | Pooja Hegde Instagram)
Happy Birthday Pooja Hegde: Here are some stunning photos of the Tollywood diva
Nearly defeated on the battlefields of its would-be caliphate, analysts say the Islamic State group has reverted to what it was before its spectacular conquests in 2014 — a shadowy insurgent network that targets civilian populations with guerrilla-style attacks and exploits state weaknesses to incite sectarian strife. (Photo | AP)
Islamic State reverting to insurgency tactics after losing caliphate
facebook twitter whatsapp