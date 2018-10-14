Home States Karnataka

Five drunk men assault cabbie over honking in Bengaluru

 In a case of road rage, a 29-year-old cab driver was stabbed by a gang of five men on a flyover near Ganganagar on Friday night.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In a case of road rage, a 29-year-old cab driver was stabbed by a gang of five men on a flyover near Ganganagar on Friday night. The injured is Suneel Kumar, a resident of RT Nagar.

Sanjaynagar police, who were alerted about the incident, nabbed the occupants of the car — Kemparaju, Kiran V, Tarun, Sharath and Kiran T — when they tried to flee. 

According to police, the incident occurred around 12 am when Suneel, along with his two friends, was on a bike heading home, when a gang of five honked from behind. Suneel stopped his bike and questioned them about the honking. The men got down from the car and Kemparaju, who was carrying a knife, stabbed Suneel. 

Suneel was rushed to a nearby hospital and his condition is said to be stable.
Preliminary investigations revealed that both parties were under the influence of alcohol and were returning from a nearby bar. All the arrested are unemployed and have no past criminal history.

